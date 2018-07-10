Companies / Financial Services

Sisa Ngebulana-headed consortium buys 51% stake in Anchor Stockbrokers

Anchor Capital has also announced that it is the ninth company to start trading on recently launched stock exchange A2X

10 July 2018 - 12:13 Robert Laing
Rebosis founder Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: Russell Roberts
Rebosis founder Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: Russell Roberts

Anchor Capital sold 51% of its stockbroking arm to a consortium headed by the founder of real-estate investment trust (Reit) Rebosis, Sisa Ngebulana, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal sees Ngebulana take the role of nonexecutive chairman of Anchor Stockbrokers. Anchor describes its stockbroking arm as having a niche focus on real-estate research.

The financial services group also announced on Tuesday it was the ninth company to start trading on recently launched stock exchange A2X.

"A secondary listing on A2X gives brokers more options and supports free market principles. There is no risk or cost to Anchor, and it makes economic sense for us to back people who are bringing down overall costs," Anchor CEO Peter Armitage said in a media release issued by A2X.

Anchor joins African Rainbow Capital, Afrimat, Ascendis Health, Coronation, Huge Group, Sandown Capital, Sanlam and Peregrine in trading on both the JSE and A2X.

Regarding the sale of 51% of Anchor Stockbrokers to Ngebulana, Armitage said the partnership was part of the group’s initiative to transform its business.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
McKinsey stands firm on controversial SOE pricing ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Dutch shareholder group VEB wants heads to roll ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Edcon pursues higher-margin local products
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Rebosis sells off offices to cut debt
Companies / Property

Founder Sisa Ngebulana to revitalise Rebosis
Companies / Property

Rebosis shares rally after growth in dividend
Companies / Property

Rebosis: Search for a leader continues
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.