Standard scoops top stockbroker accolade for third year in row

Standard Bank Online Share Trading scooped the accolade as the top stockbroker in the country for the third year running at an awards ceremony at the JSE on Tuesday night.

The ranking, launched in 2010, comes at a time of intense competition for brokers, who are facing unprecedented competition for the savings of South Africans, as lenders have been pushing more debt on to consumers than ever before.

At the same time, brokers are competing more fiercely with each other, as new technology has driven down costs.

Standard Bank Online Share Trading, part of the wider Standard Bank group, has established itself as the broker to beat, despite numerous changes to the survey structure and methodology in recent years. It was also the top-rated broker for "client support including research and educational tools".