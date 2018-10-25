Africa funds: continent of promise and peril

Fungai Tarirah, manager of the Sandton-based Rudiarius BCI Africa Equity Fund, says many African countries have put the right reforms in place. Egypt has dropped all subsidies except for butane — the main fuel used by the poor — and Kenya has built a single-gauge railway from Nairobi to the sea with Chinese help. "Even inflation has been coming down, though some investors are frustrated that it remains stubbornly at 11% in Nigeria," says Tarirah.

Undoubtedly, Africa requires a longer-term commitment than most other equity markets.

Some of the promising economies on the continent still have to open a bourse. Angola, for example, has a stock exchange building but no counters. The new president first needs to purge corruption and waste from state-owned enterprises.

Ethiopia is still taking baby steps towards a free market economy, but with more than 100-million people it has huge potential, without the legacy issues of, say, Nigeria.

Those who complain that SA small caps are often untradable should consider the obstacles faced by African frontier funds.

The JSE trades about $1.6bn daily, 10 times what the rest of Africa trades, even including the well-diversified Egyptian market, a hotspot of liquidity with about $50m of daily trading.

The African share universe is dominated by banks, which make up 45%-50% of most benchmarks. In contrast, there are very few tradable insurance shares.

"In some African markets trade is less than a $1m a day," says Mishnah Seth, manager of the Aluwani Africa Equity Fund. "So if you buy a share in Ivory Coast, for example, you need accept that you are married [to it] for life."

Some African champions have emerged, notably Safaricom, which is not only the dominant cellphone operator in Kenya but also pioneered the M-Pesa mobile money transfer system, a world first.

Nigerian banks are the largest single constituent of the index, and a few of these, such as Zenith and Guaranty Trust Bank, also feature prominently in some funds.

Peter Townshend, manager of the Sanlam Africa Equity Fund, does not like banking shares, which he considers to be low-quality businesses with low returns and high debts. The only exceptions would be top-rated Nigerian banks Stanbic IBTC and Guaranty Trust Bank.

The Sanlam fund is exceptionally concentrated, with the top 10 shares making up half the value. At present it has no banks, nor does it feature Safaricom.