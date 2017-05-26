Net1 shares unaffected by Serge Belamant’s exit

Net1 chief financial officer Herman Kotz will take over as CEO on June 1. Sources close to the company said Belamant’s refusal to acknowledge the heightened concern caused by his comments and behaviour was the last straw for shareholders who had previously tolerated him for his perceived IT skills.

"That he was not forced out in March can only have been due to the need to secure leadership of the company as well as hammer out the details of his departure package," said one industry analyst who had told Business Day in March Belamant would not be able to hold on to his job.

Last month, following widespread condemnation of the company and its main shareholders, the board split the role of CEO and chairman, which had been occupied by Belamant since 2003. Chris Seabrooke, who has been a Net1 director since 2005, was appointed chairman.

The move did little to deal with criticisms of the company’s corporate governance and its weak board structure.

Shareholders will have to wait until the release of the financial 2017 annual report to see what Belamant’s departure has cost the company. Since 2013 he has been awarded average annual total compensation of about R50m.

On Thursday, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part of the World Bank group and has an 18% stake in Net1, said it supported the management changes announced by Net1.

A spokesman said since becoming a shareholder in 2016, the IFC had provided recommendations to Net1’s board and management to improve its governance and its dialogue with stakeholders.

"A transition in leadership and an expanded, more independent board have been among IFC’s recommendations," the spokesman said.

Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer of Allan Gray, which holds 16% of Net1, said the change was a step in the right direction. The fund manager said it hoped the move would make negotiations around the grant payment transition simpler.

"The new CEO will be able to look at the Net1 business practices and implement changes that will allow for improved service to grant recipients and faster resolution of any disputes or queries," said Lapping.

The Black Sash, which launched a Constitutional Court bid in March to secure certainty over the future of grant payments, said it was pleased Net1 shareholders were finally holding the CEO to account.

"Serge Belamant’s retirement is a clear signal of their intention to clean up unethical business practices," said Black Sash national director Lynette Maart.