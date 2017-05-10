Bathabile Dlamini approved 'irregular' contract on social grants

The contracts between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the workstreams, appointed by Minister Bathabile Dlamini, are irregular.

This is according to a letter, seen by Business Day, sent to Sassa CE Thokozani Magwaza from Treasury on May 5.

Treasury did not approved the deviation from normal tender processes that led to their installation, meaning such an installation was illegal.

“Sassa did not report the deviation within a prescribed 10 days or request prior approval from National Treasury in terms of instruction Note 3 of 2016/17,” Treasury’s chief director of supply chain management, governance,monitoring and compliance, Solly Tshitangano wrote in the letter.

“Taking into account the non-compliance raised above, all contracts concluded should be regarded as irregular.”

Magwaza will brief Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday, when he is expected to reveal the status of the controversial workstreams.