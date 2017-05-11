Sassa needs R6bn to take over grants
Cost should be seen as investment, Bathabile Dlamini tells MPs
The cost of preparing the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) for taking over the payment of social grants to 17-million beneficiaries will be about R6bn, says Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
It is the first time a price tag has been attached to the takeover of the payments that is currently being undertaken by Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services.
Dlamini told Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday the R6bn should be seen as an investment and it would take about five years to finalise the takeover process.
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza insisted CPS would be phased out in 12 months as instructed by the Constitutional Court. If necessary, an organisation would be phased in to take over from CPS if Sassa was not ready to do so, he said. That organisation would work with Sassa for about five years.
Sassa planned to appeal against the judgment handed down on Tuesday by the High Court in Pretoria that allowed Net1 to continue to make deductions from social grants.
The minister said Sassa did not have the necessary expertise to undertake grant payments, for example in biometrics, payments, costing, modelling and cyber risk assessment. This lack of skill had to be taken into consideration.
The head of Sassa’s project office, Zodwa Mvulane, told MPs that the Treasury had confirmed that Sassa would receive R11m in 2017 to prepare for the takeover of grant payments.
In terms of the Constitutional Court ruling, Sassa has to file quarterly progress reports on the preparation process. The first report is due on June 17.
This will set out a detailed plan to ensure the payment of social grants after the expiry of the 12-month contract with CPS. It will also outline the steps that have been taken and future steps planned.
Dlamini said the three workstream leaders appointed to spearhead Sassa’s preparations to take over the grants from CPS had earned a total of R48m.
Patrick Monyeki, the workstream leader for information and business system and banking services, earned R36m, Tim Sukazi, the team leader for the legislative and policy workstream R7.6m and Tankiso Parkies R4.4m.
