Sassa workstream facts set to surface
Sassa’s Magwaza expected to give details about parallel process in the agency when he appears before MPs
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza will brief Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday, when he is expected to reveal the status of the controversial workstreams.
Business Day understands that despite Sassa already having spent more than R40m on the workstreams, the Treasury has not approved the deviation from normal tender processes that led to their installation, meaning such installation was illegal. This is likely to be revealed by Magwaza in Parliament on Wednesday.
The members of the workstreams were appointed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to help Sassa put together a plan to take over the payment of social grants.
However, their work was done in parallel to Sassa’s normal functions and appeared to usurp the agency’s roles and responsibilities. It is understood that the parallel processes have continued and that Dlamini and Magwaza are not talking.
Magwaza did not comment on this. He confirmed that he had received a letter from the Treasury regarding the status of the workstreams, but would not divulge its contents.
"I have already sent some information to the minister, but tomorrow [Wednesday] I will be reporting fully on the details of the workstreams," he said.
Sassa and the Department of Social Development are expected to brief the committee on the agency’s strategic plan and budget vote. Dlamini was meant to meet the committee last week but failed to attend, raising the ire of opposition MPs. Dlamini and her deputy, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, said they had to attend a Cabinet meeting.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has brought a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to have Sassa produce information on the workstreams.
Outa wants Sassa to provide proof that it had asked the Treasury for a deviation from normal processes, which led to the workstreams being installed.
It also demanded a copy of the Treasury’s response and the detailed project plan submitted by workstream staff when they were appointed.
Magwaza said Sassa was ready to respond to the application now that it had received information from the Treasury.
On Tuesday, Magwaza confirmed that the Sassa executive committee had met the workstreams on Monday, but he said the meeting was convened to discuss the request for information from service providers.
Another meeting would be held with workstream staff at a later stage to discuss work they had been doing with regard to the Constitutional Court order and finding an alternative to Cash Paymaster Services.
Sassa is due to submit its first progress report to the court on June 17.
