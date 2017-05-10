Sassa workstream facts set to surface

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza will brief Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday, when he is expected to reveal the status of the controversial workstreams.

Business Day understands that despite Sassa already having spent more than R40m on the workstreams, the Treasury has not approved the deviation from normal tender processes that led to their installation, meaning such installation was illegal. This is likely to be revealed by Magwaza in Parliament on Wednesday.

The members of the workstreams were appointed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to help Sassa put together a plan to take over the payment of social grants.

However, their work was done in parallel to Sassa’s normal functions and appeared to usurp the agency’s roles and responsibilities. It is understood that the parallel processes have continued and that Dlamini and Magwaza are not talking.

Magwaza did not comment on this. He confirmed that he had received a letter from the Treasury regarding the status of the workstreams, but would not divulge its contents.