All parties deride Sassa, telling it to ‘up its game’ — or else

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said "There is something sinister. I must be honest‚ the CPS contract remains in place for no other reason other than the fact that failing to plan is planning to fail. I will only be convinced by a tangible timeline which says ‘we are here’. Sassa really needs to play ball. This is work that should have been done long ago."

DA MP Tim Brauteseth bemoaned the fact that Sassa didn’t provide any details in its presentation: "When you engage with us in future, we want a level of detail. We need to see consequences. Up your game. It is this level of incompetence that has led us to where we are. So please‚ to all of you‚ let’s try and up the game. Our aim is to fix departments and get them on their way."

The ANC’s Nyami Booi said the committee would be a thorn in the side of Sassa until it improved, adding that the agency could even be called to Parliament every week‚ if need be: "We are not going to go away here. Parliament is going to hold you accountable. You will be here every week. Our responsibility is very simple, and it’s to get this thing done. You have to deliver."

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza said they last came to Parliament "at a time when there were so many things happening". "We did say we were going to pay on April 1. It is common cause [sic] that April 1 came and we did pay. There was no crisis. We did not have much problem paying on April 1‚" he said.

