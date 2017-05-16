All parties deride Sassa, telling it to ‘up its game’ — or else
Parliamentary committee tells the South African Social Security Agency it could be in Parliament every week if it doesn’t show tangible improvement
Unhappy MPs have ordered the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to "up its game" and accused its top managers of incompetence for its shambolic handling of the social grant payment system.
Sassa’s management and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appeared before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Thursday to update MPs on their progress regarding the implementation of a Constitutional Court order made in March.
Sassa told MPs that current service provider‚ Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)‚ would be replaced within the next 12 months, but Scopa chairman Themba Godi was not impressed‚ saying he was not happy that Sassa was still addressing the matter in "tentative terms". "There is something that does not sit well‚" he said.
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said "There is something sinister. I must be honest‚ the CPS contract remains in place for no other reason other than the fact that failing to plan is planning to fail. I will only be convinced by a tangible timeline which says ‘we are here’. Sassa really needs to play ball. This is work that should have been done long ago."
DA MP Tim Brauteseth bemoaned the fact that Sassa didn’t provide any details in its presentation: "When you engage with us in future, we want a level of detail. We need to see consequences. Up your game. It is this level of incompetence that has led us to where we are. So please‚ to all of you‚ let’s try and up the game. Our aim is to fix departments and get them on their way."
The ANC’s Nyami Booi said the committee would be a thorn in the side of Sassa until it improved, adding that the agency could even be called to Parliament every week‚ if need be: "We are not going to go away here. Parliament is going to hold you accountable. You will be here every week. Our responsibility is very simple, and it’s to get this thing done. You have to deliver."
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza said they last came to Parliament "at a time when there were so many things happening". "We did say we were going to pay on April 1. It is common cause [sic] that April 1 came and we did pay. There was no crisis. We did not have much problem paying on April 1‚" he said.
TMG Digital
