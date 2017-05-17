Sassa still has no plan for distributing social grants
Sassa chief financial officer Tsakeriwa Chauke admits to a lack of planning, including how to migrate data from CPS to the agency or another supplier
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) admitted on Tuesday it had no plan to take over the distribution of social grants when the Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) contract extension ends in 2018.
Sassa chief financial officer Tsakeriwa Chauke made the admission when he and a delegation from the agency appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts to give a progress report on what the agency was doing to meet the deadline.
The Constitutional Court allowed the CPS social grants contract to run until April 18.
"We will have a workshop with the Post Office tomorrow [Wednesday] where we will ascertain the services that they can offer us. We want to develop a build, operate and transfer system that will help us to take over the full stock of what is supposed to happen," CEO Thokozani Magwaza told MPs.
On further probing by MPs, Chauke admitted there was still much to be established, including how to migrate data on the grant system from CPS to the agency or another supplier.
"The 17-million beneficiaries are from our own information system. The set of data we don’t have is customer master data, which CPS has. That needs to be migrated. It has always been the property of Sassa, but was held … [by] CPS.
"We are going to migrate it and the transactional data. We will start the migration in October. At the end of January, it will be completely migrated," said Chauke.
MPs serving on the committee were not pleased with Sassa’s update. Chairman Themba Godi gave Sassa two weeks to provide the committee with a complete, long-term strategic plan and a copy of the papers the agency will file to the Constitutional Court, spelling out its plan to take over grant payments.
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who serves on the committee, said Sassa’s briefing had led him to believe that executive heads at the agency and the Department of Social Development wanted the CPS contract arrangement to continue beyond April 2018.
"My only comfort will be when I find something tangible," he said.
"The CPS contract is in effect because of a failure to plan … and the grant system was jeopardised by a bunch of crooks. I am not getting any sense of urgency from this," said Hlengwa.
EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente, who also serves on the committee, told Sassa she was mystified by the update, which fell short of expectations.
"I still don’t understand what exactly they are filing before the courts. It is this vague language about abiding by the courts that got us in this situation.
"Before the ruling, we were also simply told that Sassa would comply," said Mente.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told the committee last week it would cost R6bn and take years for Sassa to take over the distribution of social grants.
