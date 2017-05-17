Sassa still has no plan for distributing social grants

"The 17-million beneficiaries are from our own information system. The set of data we don’t have is customer master data, which CPS has. That needs to be migrated. It has always been the property of Sassa, but was held … [by] CPS.

"We are going to migrate it and the transactional data. We will start the migration in October. At the end of January, it will be completely migrated," said Chauke.

MPs serving on the committee were not pleased with Sassa’s update. Chairman Themba Godi gave Sassa two weeks to provide the committee with a complete, long-term strategic plan and a copy of the papers the agency will file to the Constitutional Court, spelling out its plan to take over grant payments.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who serves on the committee, said Sassa’s briefing had led him to believe that executive heads at the agency and the Department of Social Development wanted the CPS contract arrangement to continue beyond April 2018.

"My only comfort will be when I find something tangible," he said.

"The CPS contract is in effect because of a failure to plan … and the grant system was jeopardised by a bunch of crooks. I am not getting any sense of urgency from this," said Hlengwa.

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente, who also serves on the committee, told Sassa she was mystified by the update, which fell short of expectations.

"I still don’t understand what exactly they are filing before the courts. It is this vague language about abiding by the courts that got us in this situation.

"Before the ruling, we were also simply told that Sassa would comply," said Mente.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told the committee last week it would cost R6bn and take years for Sassa to take over the distribution of social grants.