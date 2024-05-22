The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has approved the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill. The bill has far-reaching implications for the future structure and operations for the electricity supply industry. The ERA bill received support from all provinces besides the Free State and the Western Cape. After the NCOP’s approval, the bill will be sent to the president for signing. CEO of the Energy Council of SA, James Mackay, spoke to Business Day TV about what the bill is aimed at and what implications it may have.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: NCOP approves Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill
Business Day TV speaks to Energy Council of SA CEO James Mackay
Most Read
Related Articles
