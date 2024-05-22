Companies / Energy

WATCH: NCOP approves Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill

Business Day TV speaks to Energy Council of SA CEO James Mackay

22 May 2024 - 17:37
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has approved the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill. The bill has far-reaching implications for the future structure and operations for the electricity supply industry. The ERA bill received support from all provinces besides the Free State and the Western Cape. After the NCOP’s approval, the bill will be sent to the president for signing. CEO of the Energy Council of SA, James Mackay, spoke to Business Day TV about what the bill is aimed at and what implications it may have.

Eskom should target transmission infrastructure instead of renewables, says De Ruyter

Eskom Former CEO sees no reason to enter into long-term IPP agreements
1 week ago

Trailblazing solar PV installation to power 40% of Tronox’s SA mining operations

SPONSORED | Nedbank CIB leverages ecosystem expertise to play a vital role in financing the North West project
3 weeks ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Electricity sector swims against current of slow reform

Alignment of policy, legislative frameworks and market mechanisms with realities of climate change and economic necessity is crucial
1 month ago
