Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson optimistic despite falling far short of targets
The miner has taken ‘short-term pain for long-term’ gain by investing in remedial solutions
17 June 2024 - 17:26
Despite falling short of forecasts made in Copper 360’s prelisting statement for the financial year to end-February, CEO Jan Nelson is confident about the company’s current and future performance.
In its prelisting statement last year, Copper 360 said it hoped to generate R463m in revenue for the period to end-February 2024. Revenue, however, came in at R38.2m, up 14.7% from the previous year. ..
