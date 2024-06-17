World / Americas

Biden to target Trump’s convictions in $50m ad drive before debate

The move marks a shift in the president’s approach to the former premier’s conviction

17 June 2024 - 17:15
by Nandita Bose
US President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama share a laugh at a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles, California, the US, June 15 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — President Joe Biden’s campaign will target Republican challenger Donald Trump’s felony convictions as part of a $50m ad campaign before the first presidential debate between both candidates on June 27.

The move marks a notable shift in Biden’s approach to Trump’s conviction after the president’s initial reluctance to weigh in on the issue, to avoid engaging with Trump’s legal woes.

“Character Matters” — a 30-second ad that says “this election is between a convicted criminal who’s only out for himself, and a president who’s fighting for your family”, drawing a contrast between the two candidates — will run in all battleground states that have switched between Republicans and Democrats in recent elections, starting Monday.

Trump was convicted by a New York jury on May 30 of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a campaign meeting at a church in Detroit, Michigan, the US, June 15 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Biden and Trump remain tied in national polls with less than five months to go before the election, while Trump has the edge in the battleground states that will decide the election, polls conducted before the conviction show. On economic issues such as inflation, Trump scores higher with voters overall than Biden.

Biden’s campaign and several Democrats were initially reluctant to emphasise Trump’s conviction, taking a wait-and-see approach to advertising and new strategies. They wanted to see polls and voter feedback before reacting strongly.

Earlier this month, at a fundraiser with a small group of donors in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden for the first time called Trump a “convicted felon” and said his predecessor poses a higher threat to the US if he wins another term.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted just after Trump’s conviction found 10% of Republican voters said they are less likely to vote for Trump in November after his conviction, a significant number, given the narrow margins that decide US presidential elections.

Trump also faces criminal charges in three other cases: a Georgia election interference case, a Florida documents case and a federal election interference case. He is also appealing the results of his civil trials.

Debates

Biden’s son Hunter was this month convicted by a jury for lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime. Polls including one from Reuters/Ipsos shows a vast majority of voters say Hunter’s conviction won’t affect their vote in the November 5 election.

The June 27 debate between Biden and Trump, billed as one of the most significant moments of this year’s campaign calendar, is less than two weeks away, and both campaigns are racing to prepare for the first showdown.

The debate will include two commercial breaks, no props and muted microphones except when recognised to speak, CNN, which will host the debate in Atlanta, Georgia, said on Saturday.

The Biden campaign’s fundraising in April lagged Trump’s for the first time, after the former president ramped up his joint operation with the Republican National Committee and headlined high-dollar fundraisers.

Democrats still maintained an overall cash advantage over Trump and the Biden campaign continues to have a considerably larger war chest. On Saturday, Biden raised $30m at a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters

Donald Trump is now a convicted felon: can he be US president?

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican Party is scheduled to formally nominate Trump for president
World
2 weeks ago

Republican donors pledge millions more to Donald Trump after guilty verdict

The depth of Trump’s donor support is evident despite his legal woes, suggesting he will retain significant financial firepower against Joe Biden
World
2 weeks ago
