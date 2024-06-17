SA accedes to apartheid convention, decades after regime opposed it
Signing the convention could underpin SA’s international action against racial discrimination
17 June 2024 - 18:47
Despite the apartheid government initially opposing it, SA has now acceded to the 1976 International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid. It came into effect for SA on Thursday.
The convention declares apartheid a crime, allowing for member states to monitor and report apartheid and related crimes locally and internationally. By acceding to the Apartheid Convention, the justice department said it “would allow [SA] to take the lead in fighting racial discrimination worldwide”...
