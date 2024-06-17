Ukraine’s debt rework derailed with little time left

Firemen at a warehouse hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
London — Ukraine says it has not been able to reach an agreement with a group of bondholders over restructuring $2bn of international debt during formal talks, raising the spectre that the war-torn country might slip into default.
An agreement with holders of international bonds that allowed Ukraine to suspend payments after Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022 ends in August.
Ukraine’s finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said talks would continue and he expected the government to reach an agreement by August 1.
Still, the country’s dollar-denominated eurobonds fell by as much as 1.5c by 8am GMT, with near-term maturities trading at deeply distressed levels between 25c and 30c on the dollar.
First row: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, his wife Olena Zelenska, centre left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre right, Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, German foreign minister Anna Baerbock, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Bulgaria Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Serhiy Marchenko, minister of finance of Ukraine, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Vasyl Shkurakov, acting minister of development of communities, territories & infrastructure of Ukraine, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, among others in Berlin, Germany, June 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Formal talks with bondholders have been under way for nearly two weeks, seeking to restructure the debt in order to retain access to international markets while meeting the IMF demands to restructure.
However, the government’s proposal and a counter-proposal by bondholders showed large disparities between what the parties expected a restructuring to look like.
"Although Ukraine and the ad hoc creditor committee did not come to an agreement on restructuring terms during the consultation period, they will continue engagement and constructive discussions through their respective advisors," the government said in a statement, adding it would also continue bilateral discussions with other investors.
Marchenko said the country’s economy was a "fragile balance" that hinged on consistent and substantial support from its partners. "Timely debt restructuring is a critical part of this support," he said. "Strong armies must be underpinned by strong economies to win wars."
Ukrainian service members check a destroyed Russian a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. Picture: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Bondholders said the government’s proposal had demanded a write down that was "significantly in excess of market expectation" which was consistent with a 20% "haircut".
The proposal would "risk substantial damage to Ukraine’s future investor base and core objective of re-accessing capital markets at the earliest opportunity", they said.
Ukraine could seek to extend the payment suspension beyond August, but had wanted the more lasting solution of a full debt rework.
Reuters
