Trailblazing solar PV installation to power 40% of Tronox’s SA mining operations

A R4bn solar photovoltaic (PV) installation — one of the country's largest solar projects constructed under a corporate power purchase agreement — has started supplying electricity to the SA operations of mining company Tronox.

The project comprises a pair of 100MW solar farms in Lichtenburg, North West, developed by the SOLA Group and constructed by Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon. With Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) as the joint lead mandate arranger, the project reached a financial close in September 2022. Its 387,000 solar panels now cover 430ha in Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The two solar farms are expected to generate about 580GWh of electricity a year, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 40,000 households. They are among the first in SA to wheel their energy through Eskom’s high-voltage transmission network as part of private offtake agreements. The electricity they produce is being used at Tronox operations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.