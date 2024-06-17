Ngoako Ramatlhodi appointed as Ayo chair
Market welcomes the news, with shares jumping more than 90% to highest level since November
17 June 2024 - 17:10
Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has been named chair of Ayo Technology Solutions, to replace Louis Fourie, with effect from June 12.
The market welcomed the news, with the group’s share price surging 92% to R1.23 on Friday, its highest level in seven months. The JSE-listed software and computer services group has a R423m market capitalisation...
