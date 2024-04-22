MICHAEL AVERY: Electricity sector swims against current of slow reform
Alignment of policy, legislative frameworks and market mechanisms with realities of climate change and economic necessity is crucial
In an enlightening address at the recent launch of a consultative process seeking input into SA’s market specification document — commonly referred to as the Electricity Market Code — Operation Vulindlela’s Saul Musker dispensed with the usual government spiel filled with jargon and empty promises. Instead, he gave a crisp outline of an audacious and carefully considered plan to rebuild SA’s energy market from the ground up, at long last breathing life into the 1998 Energy White Paper.
In a nod to the president’s penchant for quoting Deng Xiaoping’s slow and cautious approach to policy reform by “crossing the river by feeling the stones,” Musker said it’s more like we’ve been staring at the river for 20 years and have now jumped in and are swimming across. Thank goodness we still have some strong swimmers in the energy sector. ..
