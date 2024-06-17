How Novus swung back into profitability
17 June 2024 - 18:27
Printing and manufacturing group Novus says improved profitability in its print and packaging segments coupled with the debut 12-month inclusion of Maskew Miller Learning (MML) helped it return to profitability in the year ended March.
Headline earnings per share increased to 78.8c per share after a headline loss of 7.4c per share in the previous comparative period, the group said in a statement on Friday...
