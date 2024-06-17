Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet horse-trading begins
Banks, insurers and retailers rally as unity government creates opportunity to ‘right the ship’
17 June 2024 - 14:39
UPDATED 17 June 2024 - 17:43
SA companies with earnings linked predominantly to economic conditions, such as banks, insurers and retailers, gained billions of rand in value on Friday after it became clear that the ANC, DA, IFP and smaller parties would form a government of national unity (GNU) and co-operate in the key provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Standard Bank’s share price surged 5.58%, while peers Capitec and Nedbank went up 5.36% and 4.28%, respectively. Among insurers to rally were Sanlam (3.76%), Old Mutual (7.51%) and Discovery (6%). Shoprite’s stock rose 4.51%, while Pick n Pay added 6.14%...
