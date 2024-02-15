Companies / Energy

Uniper to pay back bailout cash as it swings to €6.3bn profit

The German government bailed out the gas giant during Europe’s energy crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine

15 February 2024 - 16:09
by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
Uniper's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8 2022. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
Frankfurt/Düsseldorf Uniper will start to set aside money to pay back the billions it received from the German government as part of a bailout during Europe’s energy crisis, it said on Thursday after swinging to a €6.3bn operating profit.

The move is the strongest sign yet that Europe’s energy sector has turned a corner after severing most of its ties with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, with Uniper the most high-profile casualty of the ensuing crisis.

After Russia, Uniper’s main gas supplier, stopped deliveries in 2022, Berlin had to step in with a €13.5bn state bailout that gave the German government a 99.12% stake in the energy company.

Uniper on Thursday said that it would build a €2.3bn provision to start repaying that amount, benefiting from a one-off effect after the company’s gas wholesale price projections turned out to be too pessimistic.

More favourable price developments and successful hedging in coal- and gas-fired power generation, as well as at its trading business, helped Uniper swing to adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of €6.3bn last year, from a year-earlier loss of €10.9bn.

“Uniper closed 2023 with an exceptionally good result within our forecast,” CEO Michael Lewis said, adding the group was now in a very solid financial position and could start building provisions for future payment obligations.

Shares in the company were up 3.8% at 12.24pm GMT.

The news comes shortly after sources said Berlin was starting to think about selling as much as 30% of its holding in the energy firm as part of a share sale next year, in a sign of the company’s successful recovery.

Uniper, which is scheduled to release full annual results on February 28, said that the payment obligation will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and could still change depending on business development this year.

It said preliminary adjusted net income reached €4.4bn in 2023, compared with a €7.4bn loss in 2022. Uniper had forecast 2023 adjusted ebit of €6bn to €7bn euros and adjusted net profit of €4bn to €4bn.

Reuters 

LNG deliveries have resumed but not yet helium production, says Renergen

Renergen’s shares jumped nearly 5% to R11 in midmorning trade on the JSE but are still down 30% since the start of 2024
Companies
2 hours ago

Expect a Middle East scramble for green African metals, says RMB

A trade war is brewing between Middle East countries and the West over access to lithium, copper and cobalt
Companies
2 hours ago

Heineken cuts value of SA business by R10bn

Dutch brewer says tough economic environment and rising costs behind the move that casts doubt on future earnings
Companies
21 hours ago

Project delays due to ‘community interference’ a serious concern, says DRDGold

Communities have very little and are desperate to be involved in any activity, says CEO Niël Pretorius
Companies
1 day ago
