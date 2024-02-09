Lower oil and gas prices squeeze Sasol’s half-year profits

Sasol's synfuels plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Chemicals and energy group Sasol expects its half-year profits to decline by between 28% and 42%, reflecting the drop in oil and chemical prices and compounded by SA’s electricity and logistics crises.
In a trading update on Friday, Sasol said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) are likely to drop to between R17.90 and R22.22 in the six months to end-December from the R30.90 recorded in the year-earlier period.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, will be between R26.2bn and R29.4bn, down 8%-18% year on year.
Sasol is also in a difficult position as it needs to reduce greenhouse emissions without sacrificing profits.
It is the largest emitter of greenhouse emissions in SA after power utility Eskom and is under pressure from investors and environmentalists to decarbonise its operations.
While Sasol has a road map and targets to free its various businesses from environmentally damaging fossil fuels, it is often criticised for lacking detail on how it will execute its strategy — which Sasol has rejected.
Sasol, whose Secunda plant is the largest single emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, aims to cut its emissions by 30% by 2028 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as part of its decarbonisation strategy.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
