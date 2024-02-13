Companies / Energy

PetroSA appoints new acting CEO

The state-owned oil and gas company has replaced Sandisiwe Ncemane with Sesakho Magadla, who will also serve in an acting capacity

13 February 2024 - 10:51
by Denene Erasmus
Picture: SUPPLIED

State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA announced on Monday that it has replaced its acting CEO Sandisiwe Ncemane, who will return to the Central Energy Fund, with Sesakho Magadla, who will also serve in an acting capacity until a permanent appointment is made.

According to the PetroSA board, the acting appointments “are interim, pending the official appointment of a [CEO] by the shareholder”.

Magadla has been with PetroSA for 16 years most recently in the role of acting COO.

Bloomberg reported a new CEO has already been selected and the name submitted to cabinet for approval by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

PetroSA has faced much scrutiny over a controversial decision to select Russia’s Gazprombank Africa as the preferred investment partner to restart operations at its gas-to-liquid refinery in Mossel Bay.

The production of petrol, diesel and other value-added products from the gas-to-liquids refinery, which was running at a capacity of 36,000 barrels a day, was suspended in 2020 because of the depletion of offshore gas feedstock.

The deal is still dependent on the final investment decision and terms and conditions that are expected to be finalised in April, but cabinet has already endorsed PetroSA’s decision.

The deal risks further souring SA’s relations with the US, which came under strain in 2023, because Gazprombank Africa is a subsidiary of Gazprombank, which is under US sanctions that were imposed in reaction to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Sars fails in court bid to recoup more than R1bn from PetroSA

The tax agency allowed refunds on fuel exported from unlicensed depots without raising issues, judge rules
National
3 weeks ago

RICHARD WORTHINGTON: IRP 2023 is a Mantashe energy consensus manifesto passing as a plan

Pro fossil-fuel agenda is a regrouping around the enduring minerals-energy complex
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Gazprombank funding of PetroSA refinery could threaten other banking ties

Four foreign banks have distanced themselves from any possible deal with the Russian bank
National
1 month ago
