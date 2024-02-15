LNG deliveries have resumed but not yet helium production, says Renergen
Renergen’s shares jumped nearly 5% to R11 in midmorning trade on the JSE but are still down 30% since the start of 2024
15 February 2024 - 15:57
Helium and natural gas producer Renergen said on Thursday that liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries had resumed following a planned maintenance outage.
However, helium production had yet to resume seven months after it was halted due to technical glitches...
