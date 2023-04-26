Investing in waste management tech key to reducing pollution

As the world's population continues to grow, so does the amount of waste generated each year. According to estimates, global waste generation will reach 2.2-billion tonnes by 2025.

Shockingly, high-income countries, which only account for 16% of the global population, produce 34% of the world's waste. And, despite efforts to increase recycling rates, only 15%-20% of waste generated globally is recycled.

One of the leading causes of waste pollution is inefficient production processes, product design and improper waste disposal practices — such as illegal dumping — and ineffective waste collection services.

Manufacturers of products should embrace the principles of circular economy in their product design to ensure their product maintains a level of value after it's been used. Due to products not having post-use value, and due to unreliable or non-existent refuse collection services in certain areas, consumers resort to disposing these products in inappropriate ways.

It is estimated that SA generates about 122-million tonnes of waste a year, 90% of which still goes to landfills. Waste products that end up in landfills become an environmental and social cost to society, with little accountability from manufactures. We should move towards the principle of cradle to cradle, where there is accountability for product manufacturers in the waste value chain.

Considering the impact of waste pollution on the environment, society and governance practices, what actions can investors take to mitigate these challenges?

At Sanlam Investments, our approach has recognised investing in waste management as a core part of our sustainability strategy. Investing in innovative waste management technologies can play a crucial role in improving waste management.