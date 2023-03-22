WEBINAR | How ESG additionality can drive socioeconomic development

As listed companies, we are preoccupied with becoming the best performer in international and local ESG rankings.

Many companies can attain excellent performance in these rankings, but identifying the sustainable impact associated with this performance is a challenge. Why is this the case?

I contend that good ESG performance is never a race to the top. No two jurisdictions will have the same ESG challenges and benefit from the same impact investing strategy — the principle of partnership for impact must drive it. Companies should be measured on how they have leveraged collaboration and investment to deliver sustainable impact to the beneficiaries of socioeconomic investment.

As an engagement platform, the inaugural Sanlam ESG Barometer provides an opportunity for companies to define what good ESG investment looks like from the beneficiaries’ perspective.

This first report of its kind in SA will also provide an assessment of the activities initiated by JSE-listed companies, to improve environmental and social outcomes in society.

The Paris Financial Centre Impact Task Force says impact finance is an investment that aims to accelerate the just transformation of the economy by providing evidence of its beneficial effects. For ESG impact investment to attain additionality status, it should allow beneficiaries to increase the impact generated by their activities.

This is not a simple aspect to determine as you must have a long-term view of your investment return and be open to allowing the partnership to stretch every rand you invest. The challenge is when ESG impact investment has to meet compliance requirements and receive accolades to increase company ratings — it becomes a challenge to embrace partnerships and assume a long-term view of working with beneficiaries.