Scoring SA: Are we beating ESG biases?

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives have become fundamental to how businesses make investment decisions.

By including and implementing ESG in their business strategies, South African companies can become more attractive to foreign investment needed to boost the country's economic growth.

But far more than this, the impact that investing for good has on the whole of SA is immeasurable, creating a better world and leaving a positive legacy for future generations.

Scoring SA: the country's first ESG barometer

Globally, ESG investments are expected to reach $53-trillion by 2025 — that's close to half the world’s institutional assets.

SA, however, performs poorly on a number of ESG measures, which could make it harder to attract investment at a time when it desperately needs international finance to fund its just transition and grow the economy.

The Sanlam ESG Barometer is the first study of its kind in SA to evaluate the current state of ESG and assess how JSE-listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes.

This report, researched by Intellidex and published in partnership with Business Day, was launched during the recent Sanlam ESG Barometer Conference — watch the recording below.