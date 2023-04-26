Say hello to new call centre hub in Nasrec

A new global business services (GBS) hub housing call centres at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec hopes to bring fresh job opportunities to the surrounding township areas.

The Gauteng department of economic development (GDED) recently announced that construction will start in a few months, with operations beginning within the next year.

The GDED has partnered with business process outsourcing company Merchants SA, which will handle the training and recruitment for the hub.

“We are taking our call centres out of normal commercial centres and are rebuilding them in the townships,” says Kevin Afrikaner, operations director at Merchants SA.

The Nasrec hub follows the successful running of a similar centre in Jabulani, Soweto, which Afrikaner says taught them many lessons in identifying the best area and performing due diligence.

Through it all, the centre has been successful and acts as a proof of concept for the next venture in Nasrec and other areas, such as Alexandra. The Jabulani GBS hub is close to residential, education, shopping and other facilities.

“Our staff don't have to travel into town or Sandton to get to work, they can walk.” Afrikaner says this has reduced absenteeism and allowed increased word-of-mouth referrals.

“And that helps us with our impact sourcing, getting new people into the economy — that's how we get people employed.”