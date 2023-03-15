WEBINAR | Turning on the ESG investment tap for SA companies
According to estimates by Bloomberg, global investments managed on environment, social and governance (ESG) principles are expected to reach $53-trillion by 2025.
However, there is a real risk that this money will bypass emerging markets as international investors choose to avoid them based on criteria such as corruption perceptions, press freedom and labour standards.
In addition, companies in emerging markets tend to be smaller and less resourced for investor communications, resulting in data gaps which can lead to fewer inclusions of emerging markets issuers in ESG investment portfolios.
For a country such as SA, which requires considerable investment to finance the just transition of its economy from mainly fossil-based energy sources to renewable ones, this could mean that companies with plans to improve their ESG performance may be starved of capital precisely when they are attempting to invest in change-making initiatives.
There is a lack of understanding in SA of the investment needs of companies and people requiring ESG-linked finance, says Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam.
“The ESG financial products that we have in the market are not structured to attract real impact initiatives that will significantly drive the transition to a low-carbon economy,” he says.
Sakhau says climate change, for example, poses significant risks to SA’s agricultural sector so there should be more investment flowing to climate-smart or regenerative agricultural practices, but this has not been the case.
SA companies can achieve better ESG outcomes by attracting investors who seek additionality, he says. These investors choose to allocate capital towards firms that are working to improve their ESG performance.
Such capital may finance specific projects that improve environmental or social outcomes, or may be allocated to companies as a whole where it’s clear they are investing to improve their ESG performance.
While SA businesses can become more attractive for foreign investors by effectively implementing ESG in business strategy, organisations need to demonstrate to investors how their actions go beyond ESG risk management.
This is where the inaugural Sanlam ESG Barometer comes in. The first report of its kind in SA, it will provide an assessment of the activities initiated by JSE-listed companies to improve environmental and social outcomes in society.
The report, researched by Intellidex and published in partnership with Business Day, will be launched during the virtual Sanlam ESG Barometer Conference on March 23.
Sakhau says he hopes the report’s research will help companies engage in conversations about how they can create partnerships with a focus on ESG impact investment with clear, measurable outcomes.
“Ratings and rankings are important, but we need to have a conversation with our peers on what really matters more — is it having the highest rating or rather being able to demonstrate sustainable impact?”
In SA, this could mean that when companies support educational initiatives, they don’t just issue bursaries and learnership opportunities to the few. They need to take into account that most marginalised learners who qualify for these bursaries will also need to be supported with school-based nutrition, have access to adequate school digital infrastructure, and access to mentorship programmes.
Effective ESG investing can make a real difference in SA, says Sakhau.
“If effort is directed towards supporting education, entrepreneurship, social infrastructure such as health and public transport, and the energy transition, it will kick-start sustainable economic growth and give our people dignity. However, this should be done in partnership as the task is insurmountable for companies to go at it alone.”
