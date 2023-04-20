TotalEnergies given go-ahead for drilling off Western Cape coast

Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
All Nippon Airways accidentally sold tickets online for a small fraction of the usual price, with some business-class flights costing as little as $300
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in detail
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
The two merchants responsible for organising the donation event have been detained and an investigation is under way
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
TotalEnergies has been granted an environmental authorisation by the department of mineral resources and energy to explore for offshore gas along the Western Cape coastline.
The environmental consultants for TotalEnergies, SLR Consulting, said on Thursday that this provides authorisation to drill up to five offshore exploration wells to search for offshore oil and gas reserves in Block 5/6/7 off the southwest coast of SA...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TotalEnergies given go-ahead for drilling off Western Cape coast
Interested and affected parties have 20 days to submit appeals to the decision to the government
TotalEnergies has been granted an environmental authorisation by the department of mineral resources and energy to explore for offshore gas along the Western Cape coastline.
The environmental consultants for TotalEnergies, SLR Consulting, said on Thursday that this provides authorisation to drill up to five offshore exploration wells to search for offshore oil and gas reserves in Block 5/6/7 off the southwest coast of SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.