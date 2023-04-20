Companies / Energy

TotalEnergies given go-ahead for drilling off Western Cape coast

Interested and affected parties have 20 days to submit appeals to the decision to the government

20 April 2023 - 12:49 Denene Erasmus

TotalEnergies has been granted an environmental authorisation by the department of mineral resources and energy to explore for offshore gas along the Western Cape coastline.

The environmental consultants for TotalEnergies, SLR Consulting, said on Thursday that this provides authorisation to drill up to five offshore exploration wells to search for offshore oil and gas reserves in Block 5/6/7 off the southwest coast of SA...

