Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just transition strategy

Old Mutual is concerned about the long-term implications of the firm’s climate impact and stranded asset risks

16 April 2023 - 16:59 Kabelo Khumalo

Financial services group Old Mutual said it is concerned about what it deems lack of clarity from Sasol about its strategy to reduce its carbon emissions, which are second only to Eskom.

Old Mutual owns about 3% of Sasol. The group in its 2022 climate report released on Friday said it had climate-related engagements with its 53 investee companies, including Sasol. ..

