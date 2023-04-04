Baghdad ‘agrees on TotalEnergies deal’

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Iraq has reached an agreement to hold a 30% stake in TotalEnergies’ long-delayed $27bn project in the country, three sources said on Tuesday, reviving a deal that Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment into the battered country which craves stability.
The deal was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10bn in southern Iraq over 25 years.
But it has experienced several setbacks amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.
Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, has for years been plagued by war, corruption and sectarian tension holding back its potential.
Iraq’s demand for a 40% share in the project was a main sticking point because TotalEnergies wants a majority stake.
The agreement to lower the share to 30% was struck after meetings in Baghdad over the past few days, an industry source said.
TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The deal should be activated within days,” a senior Iraqi oil ministry official said.
The project includes the construction of a natural gas gathering network to supply local power stations through the expansion of the Ratawi field, building a large-scale seawater treatment facility to boost output from other fields using water injection and a large solar power plant in the Basra region.
QatarEnergy would also take part in the consortium and would have a share in the project, sources said.
Sources had said in January that QatarEnergy was looking at a stake in the project.
QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A big investment by a Gulf state in the project would also mark an important win for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, who took office in October 2022 after more than a year of political turmoil, and would be considered a step towards countering Iranian influence.
A revival of the project is vital to Baghdad’s efforts to reverse the exit of oil majors from the country.
ExxonMobil, Shell and BP have all scaled back their operations in Iraq in recent years, contributing to a stagnation in Iraq’s oil production.
Iraq's oil production capacity has remained at about 5-million barrels a day in recent years. Yet at one time there had been hopes of rivalling top producer Saudi Arabia with its output of 12-million barrels a day, more than a tenth of global demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Baghdad ‘agrees on TotalEnergies deal’
Iraq originally wanted a 40% share in the project, but has now accepted a 30% share
Iraq has reached an agreement to hold a 30% stake in TotalEnergies’ long-delayed $27bn project in the country, three sources said on Tuesday, reviving a deal that Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment into the battered country which craves stability.
The deal was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10bn in southern Iraq over 25 years.
But it has experienced several setbacks amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.
Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, has for years been plagued by war, corruption and sectarian tension holding back its potential.
Iraq’s demand for a 40% share in the project was a main sticking point because TotalEnergies wants a majority stake.
The agreement to lower the share to 30% was struck after meetings in Baghdad over the past few days, an industry source said.
TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The deal should be activated within days,” a senior Iraqi oil ministry official said.
The project includes the construction of a natural gas gathering network to supply local power stations through the expansion of the Ratawi field, building a large-scale seawater treatment facility to boost output from other fields using water injection and a large solar power plant in the Basra region.
QatarEnergy would also take part in the consortium and would have a share in the project, sources said.
Sources had said in January that QatarEnergy was looking at a stake in the project.
QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A big investment by a Gulf state in the project would also mark an important win for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, who took office in October 2022 after more than a year of political turmoil, and would be considered a step towards countering Iranian influence.
A revival of the project is vital to Baghdad’s efforts to reverse the exit of oil majors from the country.
ExxonMobil, Shell and BP have all scaled back their operations in Iraq in recent years, contributing to a stagnation in Iraq’s oil production.
Iraq's oil production capacity has remained at about 5-million barrels a day in recent years. Yet at one time there had been hopes of rivalling top producer Saudi Arabia with its output of 12-million barrels a day, more than a tenth of global demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.