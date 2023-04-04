Companies / Mining

Anglo explores green steel with Swedish company

Anglo to trial iron ore from Kumba and Minas-Rio at H2 Green Steel’s Boden plant that uses low-carbon techniques

04 April 2023 - 15:23 Andries Mahlangu

Anglo American has partnered with the Swedish company H2 Green Steel to produce the alloy using green hydrogen technologies as the mining titan steps up its drive to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The memorandum of understanding between the two parties includes studying and trialling the use of iron ore from Anglo’s subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore and its its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as feedstock in H2 Green Steel’s Boden plant, which uses low-carbon production techniques...

