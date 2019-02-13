Pravin Gordhan: Eskom to bring in external experts to tackle crisis
The state-owned power utility has massive structural, operational and financial problems, says the public enterprises minister
13 February 2019 - 05:10
The Eskom board has agreed to bring in external engineers and auditors to get to the bottom of the crisis at the utility, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, Gordhan said Eskom faced massive problems of a structural, operational and financial nature.
