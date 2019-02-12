Eskom crisis is economic sabotage, says ANC

The ANC has described the current crisis at Eskom, that has seen the power utility invoke a stage four load-shedding for the first time, as "deliberate economic sabotage".

Eskom was forced to shed 4000MW on Monday in order to keep the national grid stable. Load shedding moved from stage two to stage four in mere hours after six additional units went down.

Monday's events came a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his second state of the nation address, confirmed that Eskom would be unbundled into three entities: generation, distribution and transmission.

Unions reacted angrily to the news, but on Monday denied allegations of sabotage.

Eskom has become highly politicised and is one of the key state owned companies at the center of the state capture project. A parliamentary inquiry has found dubious deals involving the controversial Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane under former CE Brian Molefe. The parliamentary inquiry recommended criminal prosecution against those implicated.