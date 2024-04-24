Companies

Volvo Cars sees good demand this year after higher Q1 unit sales

While automakers and suppliers are betting on future demand for EVs, sales growth has slowed

24 April 2024 - 11:31
by Marie Mannes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Workers are seen on a production line for Polestar, Volvo and Lynk&Co vehicles at a Geely plant in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, on July 29, 2020. Picture taken July 29, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YILEI SUN/FILE
Workers are seen on a production line for Polestar, Volvo and Lynk&Co vehicles at a Geely plant in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, on July 29, 2020. Picture taken July 29, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YILEI SUN/FILE

Stockholm — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it expects good demand for its vehicles this year after a rise in first-quarter unit sales, though operating earnings missed forecasts due to lower revenues and losses at its Polestar business.

Operating income (ebit) for the first quarter fell to 4.7-billion Swedish crowns ($434.78m) from 5.1-billion crowns a year ago after a decline in sales due to a negative foreign exchange rate and lower contract manufacturing sales, it said.

This was below a consensus referenced by JPMorgan, which had expected operating income of 5.93-billion crowns.

However, its adjusted operating income, which excludes joint ventures, associates and one-offs, rose 8% to 6.8-billion crowns ($629.27m).

“Overall, a good start to the year where Volvo reported double-digit sales growth and continued to ramp up production of the EX30,” JPMorgan said, referring to unit sales.

“We expect demand for our cars to remain robust in coming quarters in line with our guidance of full-year sales volumes growth of at least 15%,” CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement.

Rowan has expressed confidence in the company’s ability to drive high electric vehicle (EV) margins and continue on a profitable path despite the troubles the industry faces.

While automakers and suppliers are betting on future demand for EVs, sales growth has slowed, with investment in capacity and technology development outrunning demand, boosting pressure on companies to cut costs.

The company’s BEV (battery-electric vehicle) gross margins were 16% in the quarter, a rise from the previous quarter’s figure of 13%, underpinning Rowan’s stance that its margins will continue to rise.

In February, Volvo said it would seize further funding of the loss-making luxury car brand Polestar, which had for some time ahead of the decision been criticised by analysts who saw the company as a drag on Volvo’s resources.

“Generally… during the quarter there were higher losses in Polestar that hurt the reported ebit,” Handelsbanken analyst Hampus Engellau said. 

Reuters

Automakers, utilities and tech join forces on vehicle-to-grid power

For many years V2G remained largely theoretical
Companies
2 days ago

Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed, European Commission says

PHEVs can have excellent economy but charging it sometimes proves challenging
Life
1 week ago

Swedish EV maker posts 40% slump in deliveries

Polestar first-quarter deliveries fall to 7,200 vehicles from 12,076 a year earlier
Companies
1 week ago

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

EV uptake slows as consumers weigh the environmental and affordability options
Life
2 weeks ago

Volvo bids farewell to diesel engines

The last diesel car off the production line is an XC90 luxury SUV headed for a museum
Life
3 weeks ago

Volvo Cars posts 2% slide in sales volume

Geely subsidiary remains confident of ‘tremendous growth’ in the electric vehicle market
Companies
1 month ago

Bring back buttons, says vehicle safety’s Euro NCAP

Car companies wanting to score maximum safety points will not be able to rely only on touchscreens
Life
1 month ago

Auto industry welcomes EV incentives in budget

But failure to reduce import tariffs seen as foot-dragging
Business
1 month ago

EX30 lands in SA as the most affordable Volvo EV

Prices start at R775,900 and the range-topping model has a real sting in its tail
Life
2 months ago

Volvo halts Polestar funding, handing responsibility to Geely

Swedish carmaker may cede its stake in EV company directly to shareholders, effectively handing control to Chinese firm
Life
2 months ago

Volvo introduces armoured XC90 in SA

It can shrug off handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum in calibre
Life
4 months ago

Volvo unveils EM90 premium people carrier

The six-seater electric car is Volvo's first multipurpose vehicle
Life
5 months ago

Volvo Car SA offers up to six months of free instalments

Black November campaign applies to Volvo XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs
Life
5 months ago

Polestar software upgrade perks up Volvo T8 hybrids

Polestar package costs R12,650 and delivers a more satisfying driving experience
Life
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Capitec boss alarmed at abuse of debt review
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining
3.
FSCA tells banks reputational risk reason not ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Kumba flags rise in extortion mafias in mining ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Nedbank clamps down on rogue employees and clients
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Swedish EV maker posts 40% slump in deliveries

Companies

Automakers, utilities and tech join forces on vehicle-to-grid power

Companies

Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed, European Commission says

Life / Motoring

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

Life / Motoring

Volvo bids farewell to diesel engines

Life / Motoring

Volvo Cars posts 2% slide in sales volume

Companies

EX30 lands in SA as the most affordable Volvo EV

Life / Motoring

Auto industry welcomes EV incentives in budget

Business

EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar

Companies / Industrials

Volvo halts Polestar funding, handing responsibility to Geely

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.