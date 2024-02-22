EX30 lands in SA as the most affordable Volvo EV

Local Volvo Cars boss Greg Maruszewski unveils the new EX30 in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Volvo unveiled its new EX30 electric compact SUV in SA today. It is the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) from the Swedish stable, with a starting price of R775,900, and the top-of-the-range model offers sportscar-like performance with its ability to silently whisk from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds — the fastest Volvo yet.
EVs remain significantly more expensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, which is why their sales remain low, but the EX30 is one of a handful of battey-powered cars in SA priced below R1m.
SA is one of the first countries where the EX30 is going on sale, Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA, told Motor News at the unveiling in Johannesburg. Launched globally in June 2023, the compact premium crossover is part of the Swedish brand’s drive to be fully electric by 2030, and follows the local introductions of other battery-powered Volvos such as the XC40 Recharge and C40.
He expects the EX30 to become Volvo’s most popular battery-electric car, taking over from the XC40 Recharge which was SA’s best selling EV in 2023 with 150 units.
Locally, the five-car EX30 range is available in two power outputs and three levels of specification.
The base Core trim level includes a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, rear park assist, seven airbags and a raft of safety and driver-assistance features. All versions of the EX30 are packed with safety and collision-avoidance technology, including a feature that prevents the doors being opened when the car senses cyclists or pedestrians passing.
The mid-spec Plus grade adds ambient interior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, a 1040-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system, power-operated tailgate, two-zone climate control and automated parking.
The flagship Ultra specification lays on additional luxuries such as a fixed panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, Park Pilot Assist, and a 22kW onboard charger (up from 11kW).
The base EX30 Core Single Motor model produces outputs of 200kW and 343Nm, for a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds. This rear-wheel-drive model is rated with a 344km range on a single charge from its 51 kWh battery pack.
The rest of the line up uses a 69 kWh battery pack that increases range to 476km.
The Twin Motor Performance models are all-wheel drive models with a second electric motor at the front, with peak outputs raised to 315kW and 543Nm. Along with the aforementioned 3.6 second 0-100km/h time, the range is a claimed 460km.
On a public fast charger the car can be juiced up from 10% to 80% in a little mor than 25 minutes, says Volvo. A home wall charger can be purchased from Volvo for about R20,000.
The premium crossover vehicle has distinctive styling. The top model scoots from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.
Picture: SUPPLIED
First impressions
There was no opportunity to drive the EX30 at this week’s unveiling (test drives will happen soon), but I got a chance to sit inside the EX30 and get familiar with some of its features.
The interior takes Scandinavian minimalism to new extremes, which is very modern but not great news for those who prefer quick-access analogue controls. There are no buttons on the dashboard nor an instrument panel in front of the driver. All functions are bundled into a 12.3-inch central touchscreen tablet running an Android-powered infotainment system and wireless update functionality.
The only physical controls are switches for the windows and central locking on the centre armrest, while the audio volume and a few menu functions can be controlled by buttons on the steering wheel.
The cabin is a study in Swedish ultra-minimalism.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Cabin oddments space is very generous with assorted nooks and cubbies, and the wireless charger has a rubberised catch to hold smartphones in place.
As part of Volvo’s sustainability efforts, recycled denim jeans and pre-used polyester with a wool blend form part of the material mix used on the seats, dashboard and doors. It all looks premium, and the cabin ambience is boosted by mood lighting with a vast selection of colours.
In the metal the premium compact crossover is an eye-catcher with its clean, futuristic lines. With a length of 4,233mm the EX30 is Volvo’s smallest SUV to date and similar in size to a Volkswagen T-Cross. It is suitable for young families as the back seat is a tight fit for adults, while the 370l boot is compact by class standards.
Pricing
EX30 Core Single Motor — R775,900
EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range — R865,900
EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance — R935,900
EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range — R965,900
EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance — R995,900
Prices include a 5-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance, and eight-year battery warranty.
