Polestar software upgrade perks up Volvo T8 hybrids

The Polestar upgrade unlocks extra power in the mid-range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Car SA is now offering its Polestar Engineered Optimisation performance package for all plug-in hybrid T8 derivatives in the local line-up. It was previously available on other Volvo models.
Every XC60 and XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid derivative using the T8 Twin Engine AWD powertrain is eligible for this latest optional software-based upgrade, which enhances various performance aspects of the powertrain.
Power outputs of the plug-in hybrid models remain at 340kW and 709Nm, but they gain sharper responses and deliver a more satisfying driving experience by unlocking extra power in the mid-range models. It provides faster throttle response, more rapid gear shifts and better control during cornering, the latter thanks to the intelligent shift schedule. Improved balance in the corners and better traction at take-off come courtesy of the bespoke all-wheel-drive calibration.
In addition to the performance enhancements, the package includes a subtle “Polestar Engineered” badge for the tailgate, while the drive-mode selection menu also gains a dedicated Polestar setting.
Polestar software upgrades are available for a wide range of existing Volvo models as well as several that are no longer in production. All eligible vehicles eligible arelisted here.
The software package — which can be installed at any Volvo dealership in under 60 minutes — leaves the original warranty and service intervals unaffected and does not alter fuel consumption, says Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA.
T8 versions of the XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid offer 81km of all-electric range, while the equivalent XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid derivatives can deliver up to 77km of zero-emissions driving.
The Polestar package costs R12,650 and customers have the option of a full refund should they change their mind within 14 days of the software package being installed.
