Companies

Volvo Cars posts 2% slide in sales volume

Geely subsidiary remains confident of ‘tremendous growth’ in the electric vehicle market

05 March 2024 - 11:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Polestar 2 is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS
A Polestar 2 is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS

Copenhagen — Volvo Cars’ sales fell 2% in February 2024 from a year earlier to 50,315 cars, the Sweden-based group said on March 5, pointing to the timing of the Lunar New Year in China as the main explanation for the decline. 

Shares in Volvo Cars fell 3.5% by 8.32am GMT versus a 0.3% drop in Sweden’s benchmark index.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement that sales of fully electric cars were up 14% and accounted for 22% of all sales globally in the month.

The company in January said it remained confident of “tremendous growth” in the electric vehicles (EV) market. It expects EVs to account for half of its sales volume by mid-decade and to sell only EVs by 2030.

In China, sales were down 39% compared to the same month in 2023 due to the timing of the Lunar New Year, which this year mainly took place in February, according to Volvo Cars.

Sales in Europe grew 26%, with sales of fully electric cars increasing 31% from a year ago. At the same time, sales in the US fell 7%, dragged down by a 63% decline in the sales of fully electric cars.

Some analysts have questioned Volvo’s heavy focus on electric cars, arguing that the EV market is underperforming and subject to strong competition from Tesla.

Volvo in 2023 sold a record 709,000 cars, up 15% — raising the group’s annual revenue by 21% to 399-billion Swedish crowns. Fully electric cars represented 16% of its global sales.

Volvo Cars’ share price has risen by 10% year to date but is down 30% since February 2023.

Reuters

REVIEW: Electric BMW iX1 is a millionaire’s EV bargain

BMW’s most affordable battery-powered car offers appealing space and pace for R1.2m
Life
4 days ago

Auto industry welcomes EV incentives in budget

But failure to reduce import tariffs seen as foot-dragging
Business
1 week ago

EX30 lands in SA as the most affordable Volvo EV

Prices start at R775,900 and the range-topping model has a real sting in its tail
Life
1 week ago

EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar

Volvo's decision to halt Polestar investments came after the EV offshoot brand missed a 2023 delivery target that had already been revised downward
Companies
1 month ago

Volvo halts Polestar funding, handing responsibility to Geely

Swedish carmaker may cede its stake in EV company directly to shareholders, effectively handing control to Chinese firm
Life
1 month ago

Volvo introduces armoured XC90 in SA

It can shrug off handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum in calibre
Life
3 months ago

Volvo unveils EM90 premium people carrier

The six-seater electric car is Volvo's first multipurpose vehicle
Life
3 months ago

Volvo Car SA offers up to six months of free instalments

Black November campaign applies to Volvo XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
X snubs SA’s media competition inquiry
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
The Courier Guy gets picked up by Adenia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spar to lend money to ailing shops
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Auto industry welcomes EV incentives in budget

Business

EX30 lands in SA as the most affordable Volvo EV

Life / Motoring

EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar

Companies / Industrials

Volvo halts Polestar funding, handing responsibility to Geely

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.