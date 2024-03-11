NEWS
Bring back buttons, says vehicle safety’s Euro NCAP
Car companies wanting to score maximum safety points will not be able to rely only on touchscreens
11 March 2024 - 10:30
Are you annoyed by having to navigate through a digital menu just to change your car’s radio volume or air conditioning temperature?
The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has announced that, from 2026, it will award five-star ratings only to cars that retain physical controls for key features...
