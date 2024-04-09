Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Looking into Canal+’s mandatory offer for MultiChoice

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

09 April 2024 - 15:55
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza, discusses Canal+’s mandatory offer for MultiChoice.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The startling reasons behind former Nedbank ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Four more directors resign from struggling Ellies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Polluting Sasol off the hook
Companies / Energy
5.
WildEarth’s DStv campaign frustrates MultiChoice
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.