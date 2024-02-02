PODCAST | What ESG means to African vs global companies
Call it Global North vs Global South, Africa vs the West, there's an ongoing debate about what ESG (environmental, social and governance) means to African companies compared to those elsewhere in the world.
While there are overarching principles of ESG that apply globally, there are also unique challenges and opportunities that shape how these principles are interpreted and implemented in African and Western corporate contexts.
This topic is unpacked in final episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring experts Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of Minerals Council SA, and Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam.
About the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series
This informative six-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, published earlier this year in partnership with Business Day.
Researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex), this report is first study of its kind in SA to evaluate the current state of ESG and assess how JSE-listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.
