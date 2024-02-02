World / Asia

Indonesia president shrugs off discontent among top officials

Joko Widodo says cabinet is working normally amid planned resignation of finance minister

02 February 2024 - 09:02
by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. File photo: EZRA ACAYAN/POOL via REUTERS
Jakarta — Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday insisted his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his top officials and long-running speculation of a planned resignation by his widely respected finance minister.

Reports of unease in the cabinet have been swirling as public criticism mounts against Jokowi, as the popular president is known, over his perceived political interference and bias ahead of a February 14 election.

“The cabinet has no problem,” Jokowi told reporters when asked about discontent among ministers, adding it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion.

Jokowi is nearing the end of his second term, which is the maximum allowed for an Indonesian president.

He has not explicitly endorsed any of the three presidential candidates but has made highly publicised appearances with defence minister Prabowo Subianto, his rival in the past two elections.

Election rules

But his tacit backing of Prabowo, particularly at government functions, has led to criticism he has flouted election rules, which he rejects.

In Indonesia, sitting presidents can campaign for candidates providing they do not use state resources and must take official leave to do so. Incumbents have typically been neutral.

Another bone of contention is the president’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Prabowo’s running mate and was only allowed to join the race due to a late change of eligibility rules by a court that was headed by Jokowi’s brother-in-law.

On Thursday, another vice-presidential candidate, Mahfud MD, resigned as chief security minister citing an “ethical preference”. His aide earlier said it was due to Jokowi taking sides.

Portfolio investors have been most concerned about speculation that finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati might also resign. She has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

On Friday when asked about Sri Mulyani’s quitting, presidential palace official Ari Dwipayana said she was working as usual. Sri Mulyani was scheduled to meet the president later on Friday about the state budget, Ari said.

Criticism of Jokowi has been widespread among intellectuals, with some from his alma mater this week issuing a petition over his “disregard for political principles”.

On Friday, professors at the University of Indonesia called for state officials to not bend to pressure to support any one candidate.

Flanked by dozens of academics while reading a statement streamed live, law professor Harkristuti Harkrisnowo said democracy had been “clobbered”. She did not mention the president explicitly.

“Our country seems to have lost its bearing due to foul play in a pursuit for power,” she said.

Reuters

Transgender citizens in Indonesia now able to vote after getting ID cards

Besides making day-to-day life easier, ensuring transwomen have ID cards is a step towards giving them ‘a political voice’
World
1 week ago

Singapore minister S Iswaran quits after being charged with corruption

The case has gripped Singapore, which prides itself on a squeaky clean government that is rarely affected by graft and scandals involving political ...
World
2 weeks ago

Taiwan election: US-ally Lai Ching-te faces ‘tough task’ amid China tensions

Beijing wastes no time criticising Lai’s  win and the US’s message of support
World
2 weeks ago
