KAL upbeat it can reach R1bn profit target by 2025 despite tough conditions
Improved agricultural conditions, a growing presence and footprint enhancement will help mitigate a difficult trading environment, firm says
21 January 2024 - 18:46
The board of agriculture, fuel and manufacturing company KAL, formerly Kaap Agri, is confident it can achieve its goal to generate pretax profit of R1bn by its 2025 financial year, despite the tough trading conditions that caused it to take a R63m hit in 2023 due to load-shedding.
The R3bn JSE-listed group is counting on its diversification and digitisation innovations to bolster it, while the addition of improving agricultural conditions and fuel retailer PEG’s strong cash generation will cause it to reach its target of realising an operating profit growth that significantly outperforms inflation...
