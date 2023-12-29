New York Times targets 15-million subscribers by 2027, court papers reveal
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission
29 December 2023 - 11:09
US news organisation the New York Times (The Times) has revealed through its pursuit of OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement that it plans to increase its subscriber base from 10-million to 15-million in the next four years.
On December 27, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission to help train chatbots to provide information to readers, Reuters reported...
