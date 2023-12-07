News & Insights

READ IN FULL | Financial Mail AdFocus 2023

The alchemy of artificial intelligence, data and DNA

07 December 2023 - 10:00
The MediaShop wins AdFocus Media Agency of the Year Award

South Africa’s oldest media agency has had a stellar year
1 week ago

Ogilvy South Africa and Carling Black Label win Partnership of the Year at 2023 AdFocus Awards

What makes the four-decade relationship stand out is that it’s bigger than any one person
1 day ago

TBWA\South Africa wins AdFocus Group of the Year and African Impact awards

The collective is based on a foundation of shared values and identity
1 week ago

Industry doyenne Ann Nurock wins 2023 AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award

More than 10 years after she established the African arm of Relationship Audits it works with 25 companies in South Africa and worldwide, resulting ...
1 week ago

A winning strategy sets Joe Public apart at FM AdFocus Awards

In the Large Agency of the Year category, it held off tight competition from TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB and Ogilvy South Africa
2 weeks ago
