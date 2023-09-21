Companies

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chair of Fox and News Corp

The 92-year-old, who has near-controlling stakes in both companies, will be appointed chair emeritus of both

21 September 2023 - 16:19
by Helen Coster and Aditya Soni
Rupert Murdoch. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chair of Fox Corp and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the US.

His son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the sole chair of News Corp and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox, the companies said on Thursday. The transition solidifies Lachlan Murdoch’s role as the leader of the media empire, putting to rest questions of succession within the Murdoch family.

The news comes just months after Murdoch, 92, scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp. Murdoch, who has near-controlling stakes in both companies, will be appointed chair emeritus of both the companies.

In a memo to staff Thursday, Murdoch wrote: “Our companies are in robust health, as am I.”

Murdoch, who has six children, has long desired his children to eventually take the reins of the empire. His son James Murdoch had been CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox prior to the company's decision to sell its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co for $71.3bn, a deal that closed in 2019.

James Murdoch then channelled proceeds from the deal into a private investment firm, Lupa Systems. Lachlan Murdoch was appointed CEO of the new Fox Corp.

Reuters

JEREMY SAMPSON: Life begins at 70 ... or is it 80?

For many in the workforce, age is but a number. So why are they forced to retire when they could still offer their valuable skills to society?
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Fox sidesteps defamation trial with eleventh-hour $787m settlement

Deal announced by Fox, Dominion Voting Systems and the judge after jury selection
World
5 months ago

Rupert Murdoch drops plan to merge Fox and News Corp, after objections

The move had widely been seen as a way for Lachlan Murdoch to cement his control over the family media empire
News
7 months ago
