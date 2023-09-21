Rupert Murdoch steps down as chair of Fox and News Corp

Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chair of Fox Corp and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the US.
His son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the sole chair of News Corp and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox, the companies said on Thursday. The transition solidifies Lachlan Murdoch’s role as the leader of the media empire, putting to rest questions of succession within the Murdoch family.
The news comes just months after Murdoch, 92, scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp. Murdoch, who has near-controlling stakes in both companies, will be appointed chair emeritus of both the companies.
In a memo to staff Thursday, Murdoch wrote: “Our companies are in robust health, as am I.”
Murdoch, who has six children, has long desired his children to eventually take the reins of the empire. His son James Murdoch had been CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox prior to the company's decision to sell its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co for $71.3bn, a deal that closed in 2019.
James Murdoch then channelled proceeds from the deal into a private investment firm, Lupa Systems. Lachlan Murdoch was appointed CEO of the new Fox Corp.
