AdvTech hikes dividend as interim profit leaps almost a quarter
Total enrolments of the private education group grew 5.1% year on year
28 August 2023 - 08:00
The interim profit of private education group AdvTech jumped nearly a quarter as demand for quality education persisted despite the challenging socioeconomic environment and the struggling public education sector.
“While we acknowledge that current economic conditions place SA consumers under pressure, we believe that AdvTech is uniquely positioned to benefit from continued growth in demand for education in SA and particularly, in the rest of Africa where this pressure is less pronounced,” the company, valued at about R11.1bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the six months to end-June...
