Investors are waking up to the reality that rates may stay higher for longer even as recession risk grows
The Covid-19 pandemic showed the value of building back better
Almost a year into the multiparty coalitions running SA’s crucial metros, ructions are increasing
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
It reports exceptional trading in the second half of its financial year, aided by the lifting of Covid restrictions
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Canan Kaftancioglu says calling Tayyip Erdogan a ‘dictator’ is legitimate criticism
The red half of north London has its pride back and the season looks full of promise
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Private education group ADvTECH reported a 23% in first-half profit due to good enrolment growth in both its schools and tertiary divisions, and improved business activity in the resourcing division.
Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that strips out one-off times, rose to 68c in the six months to end-June from 55.1c the year before, the company said in a statement on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADvTECH first-half profit rises 23%
The group reported good enrolment growth in its schools and tertiary divisions, and improved business activity in the resourcing division
Private education group ADvTECH reported a 23% in first-half profit due to good enrolment growth in both its schools and tertiary divisions, and improved business activity in the resourcing division.
Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that strips out one-off times, rose to 68c in the six months to end-June from 55.1c the year before, the company said in a statement on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.