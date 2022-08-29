×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

ADvTECH first-half profit rises 23%

The group reported good enrolment growth in its schools and tertiary divisions, and improved business activity in the resourcing division

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 13:42 Andries Mahlangu

Private education group ADvTECH reported a 23% in first-half profit due to good enrolment growth in both its schools and tertiary divisions, and improved business activity in the resourcing division.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that strips out one-off times, rose to 68c in the six months to end-June from 55.1c the year before,  the company said in a statement on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.