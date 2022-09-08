×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Q&A: ADvTECH CEO Roy Douglas on opportunities in Africa

Parents are desperate for quality education for their children as the best way out of the poverty trap and to a better life

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 21:02 Katharine Child

ADvTECH, owner of SA private schools Crawford International, Trinityhouse and Pinnacle, is seeing continued success in its schools in Kenya. We spoke to CEO Roy Douglas about why it is succeeding in Africa, where so many SA businesses have struggled. 

The recent half-year results to end-June show ADvTECH’s revenue in Kenya and Botswana is up almost a third, with operating profit up 70%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.