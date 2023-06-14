German climate activists target Deutsche Bank

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Not taking a side means siding with the oppressor
The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Hiring begins but the industry needs to win back investor confidence after Covid cutbacks
Aston Martin team owner keen on both his son, Lance, and Fernando Alonso this weekend
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
Frankfurt — Climate activists on Wednesday targeted two of the globe's biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, for their fossil fuel investment policies with separate protests in Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt.
Greenpeace activists scaled Deutsche Bank’s headquarters shortly after dawn and strung up a large yellow banner to protest against the climate investment policies of the German lender and its asset management company DWS.
On Wednesday evening, a separate group of protesters from another campaign group, KoalaKollektiv, will dress as dinosaurs during the Frankfurt edition of JPMorgan’s 10km corporate run, partly to underscore the threat of climate change on plants and animals.
The protests highlight the tension between climate activists and financial firms. Many campaigners call for an immediate stop to funding and investment in fossil fuel industries, while banks advocate a more gradual approach.
The Greenpeace action came a day ahead of the annual shareholder meeting of DWS, which is mostly owned by Deutsche Bank and has drawn attention from activists and regulators over allegations that it misled investors about green investments. DWS has disputed the allegations.
Deutsche Bank said that sustainability and climate protection were “strategic priorities”, and that it supports DWS in the development of its sustainability policies and standards.
The German-language Greenpeace banner was unfurled shortly after 6am and stretched across part of the glass facade on the lower section of Deutsche Bank’s twin office towers. The banner translated as “Force DWS, protect the climate”.
The event drew a half dozen police vehicles, but an officer said there would be no arrests.
Last year, CEO executive of DWS stepped down after raids by prosecutors over the allegations of greenwashing.
The new CEO, Stefan Hoops, plans to tell shareholders at Thursday’s meeting that DWS has been co-operating with investigations, according to a transcript of prepared remarks on its website. The company also continues to stand by its financial disclosures and its fund prospectuses, Hoops will say.
Mauricio Vargas, a Greenpeace finance expert who was standing outside Deutsche Bank’s headquarters, said: “DWS’s scandal is Deutsche Bank’s scandal.” He plans to address shareholders on Thursday.
DWS said in a statement that it agreed with Greenpeace that climate change requires decisive action but disagreed on “how to get there”. It said it had recently adopted new policies on dealing with coal companies.
KoalaKollektiv called JPMorgan the “No 1 climate killer”, ahead of the bank's run.
Chuka Umunna, who heads environmental, social and governance issues for JPMorgan in Europe and elsewhere, said that the bank was in the vanguard for its targets and policies, and had turned down business as it seeks to reduce its carbon intensity.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done. We want to do more. We don’t pretend to be saints,” he told journalists in Frankfurt.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German climate activists target Deutsche Bank
Protesters want funding and investment in fossil fuel industries to stop now
Frankfurt — Climate activists on Wednesday targeted two of the globe's biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, for their fossil fuel investment policies with separate protests in Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt.
Greenpeace activists scaled Deutsche Bank’s headquarters shortly after dawn and strung up a large yellow banner to protest against the climate investment policies of the German lender and its asset management company DWS.
On Wednesday evening, a separate group of protesters from another campaign group, KoalaKollektiv, will dress as dinosaurs during the Frankfurt edition of JPMorgan’s 10km corporate run, partly to underscore the threat of climate change on plants and animals.
The protests highlight the tension between climate activists and financial firms. Many campaigners call for an immediate stop to funding and investment in fossil fuel industries, while banks advocate a more gradual approach.
The Greenpeace action came a day ahead of the annual shareholder meeting of DWS, which is mostly owned by Deutsche Bank and has drawn attention from activists and regulators over allegations that it misled investors about green investments. DWS has disputed the allegations.
Deutsche Bank said that sustainability and climate protection were “strategic priorities”, and that it supports DWS in the development of its sustainability policies and standards.
The German-language Greenpeace banner was unfurled shortly after 6am and stretched across part of the glass facade on the lower section of Deutsche Bank’s twin office towers. The banner translated as “Force DWS, protect the climate”.
The event drew a half dozen police vehicles, but an officer said there would be no arrests.
Last year, CEO executive of DWS stepped down after raids by prosecutors over the allegations of greenwashing.
The new CEO, Stefan Hoops, plans to tell shareholders at Thursday’s meeting that DWS has been co-operating with investigations, according to a transcript of prepared remarks on its website. The company also continues to stand by its financial disclosures and its fund prospectuses, Hoops will say.
Mauricio Vargas, a Greenpeace finance expert who was standing outside Deutsche Bank’s headquarters, said: “DWS’s scandal is Deutsche Bank’s scandal.” He plans to address shareholders on Thursday.
DWS said in a statement that it agreed with Greenpeace that climate change requires decisive action but disagreed on “how to get there”. It said it had recently adopted new policies on dealing with coal companies.
KoalaKollektiv called JPMorgan the “No 1 climate killer”, ahead of the bank's run.
Chuka Umunna, who heads environmental, social and governance issues for JPMorgan in Europe and elsewhere, said that the bank was in the vanguard for its targets and policies, and had turned down business as it seeks to reduce its carbon intensity.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done. We want to do more. We don’t pretend to be saints,” he told journalists in Frankfurt.
Reuters
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Changes to the economy are nothing to celebrate
Fidelity fund must compensate woman who had money stolen by attorney, SCA says
Delta to continue selling noncore assets to repay debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DBSA hit by ransomware attack
JPMorgan pays $290m to settle Epstein-related lawsuit
Asian shares hesitate before Bank meetings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.